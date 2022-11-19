Covid-19: Brazil records 72 deaths and 28,400 cases in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments registered 28,452 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the organs, 72 deaths due to complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the Ministry of Health update released this Friday (18), with the exception of information from Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins, which were not updated by the respective state governments, according to the federal folder, which systematizes the records.

With the new information, the total number of people infected by the new coronavirus during the pandemic already amounts to 34,999,495.

The number of cases in follow-up of covid-19 stands at 142,921. The term is used to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged and did not result in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 688,907 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,181 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation of whether the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 34,167,667 people have recovered from covid-19. The number corresponds to 97.7% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.





States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (175,941), Rio de Janeiro (75,944), Minas Gerais (63,908), Paraná (45,463) and Rio Grande do Sul (41,231).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164), Roraima (2,175), Tocantins (4,208) and Sergipe (6,444).

Vaccination

Until this Friday, the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer showed that a total of 490,273,222 doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of these total vaccine applications, 180.6 million are first dose, 163 million are second and 5 million are single dose.

The booster dose has already been applied to more than 100.4 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to just over 36 million. The panel also registers 4.8 million doses as additional, which are those applied to those who had received Janssen’s immunizer, in a single dose.