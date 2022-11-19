BrazilBrazil

Jovane Guissone wins gold at the Fencing World Cup in CR

Brazilian Jovane Guissone won the gold medal in the epee event (category B) at the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup stage held in Eger (Hungary). The feat was achieved after victory over the Polish Michal Drabowski, by 15 to 11, in the final disputed this Friday (18).

“It came out perfect, everything I’ve been training lately. Drabowski is a strong athlete, who has achieved great results, reaching the podium in recent competitions. Against him, you can’t score silly, because he arrives”, declared the athlete, who represents the Physically Disabled Association of Paraná/PR.

Jovane Guissone highly valued the victory in Hungary, as it gives him more confidence for the dispute for a medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris (2024): “It was a very good competition, with a very high level, because the dispute now is to go to the Paralympic Games. But it was really cool and I had really good fights, putting into practice all the fencing I trained in the room”.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

