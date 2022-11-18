Building collapse leaves one dead in Rocinha, in the south zone of Rio

The collapse of a five-story building in Favela da Rocinha, in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro, left one person dead, according to the Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The victim is a man whose identity has not been disclosed by the corporation.

Rescue teams were called in around 8:25 am to travel to the site of the collapse, on Travessa da Luz, in a location in Rocinha known as Descida do Largo do Boideiro.

The information, throughout the morning, was that there was a missing person, which was confirmed around 2:20 pm, when the man was found lifeless under the rubble.

Firefighters from the Gávea and Humaitá barracks participated in the work, in addition to the Forestry and Environment Relief Group, which has sniffer dogs, and the Search and Rescue Group, from Barra da Tijuca.

There are no reports of other possible people being buried, and the military is still at the site carrying out work to prevent and remove debris.

After clearing the area by the Fire Department, technicians from the Municipal Civil Defense carried out an on-site inspection and interdicted four properties, including the one that collapsed. According to the agency, the building that fell had five floors, and not three, as the Fire Department had informed earlier.

“Apparently, there was no structure affected, however, it is only possible to guarantee this after removing the rubble and inspecting the buildings. The properties will remain interdicted until the end of the demolition and removal of all rubble, which will continue to be done tomorrow,” he added. municipal civil defence.

The Municipal Secretariat for Social Assistance also sent a team to the site, which collected information showing that it was a property under construction, and that the residents were not there at the time of the collapse.

According to the secretariat, the victim was bricklayer Lorinaldo Costa Monteiro, who worked on the property. The Social Assistance team remains at the address, providing social assistance to the mason’s family and the family that lived in the building. Composed of three adults, the displaced family will seek shelter at the home of relatives.

The text was changed at 19:03 to add information