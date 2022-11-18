Covid-19 cases in São Paulo grow 22% in the last 7 days

The daily average of new cases of covid-19 in the state of São Paulo increased by 22% in the last seven days. The information is from the State Data Analysis System (Seade), updated today (17).

In the period from November 11 to 17, there were, on average, 1,487 new daily cases in the state. The number is 22.2% higher than that found in the seven days immediately preceding it, from November 4 to 10, when, on average, there were 1,216 new occurrences daily.

The total number of new infections in the last seven days (from November 11th to 17th) also increased by 9%, when compared to the same period of the previous month (from October 11th to 17th), when there was, in average, 1,364 new victims of the disease.

hospitalizations on the rise

Hospitalizations caused by covid-19 in the state of São Paulo also rose. According to Seade, 35.5% of beds in intensive care units (ICU) – intended for the treatment of the disease – are occupied today. This percentage was 25.1% on November 8th. Regarding the ward, 32% of the beds are occupied and the total was 19.2% on November 8th.

The Secretary of State for Health reinforced the importance of the population looking for vaccination posts to take booster doses against covid-19, which prevent more serious cases of the disease.

People eligible to receive the first and second additional doses of immunizer, but who have not yet taken it, total respectively 9 and 7 million in the state, the secretariat reported.