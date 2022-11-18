Nancy Pelosi to step down as US House leader

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold this position, announced today (17), in Washington, that she will leave the leadership of the Democratic Party in the House, while her allies prepare the passage of the baton to the Deputy Hakeem Jeffries.

Pelosi, an 82-year-old progressive congresswoman from California who has twice served as speaker of the House, said she will remain in Congress representing San Francisco, as she has for 35 years.

She made the announcement a day after Republicans secured a narrow majority in the House after last week’s midterm elections.

Jeffries, of New York, will be the first black congressman to lead the caucus of a major party in the US Congress. The current number two Democrat in the House, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, supported Jeffries’ nomination for party leadership, and also said he would not seek a leadership role in the next legislature.

Biden praises Pelosi

In a statement, President Joe Biden called Pelosi “the most important speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

Pelosi received cheers from fellow Democrats as she took her seat in the House to make the announcement and during her remarks. Calling the House floor “holy ground,” she recalled her first visit to the Capitol as a child, when her father was sworn in as a member of the House.

The deputy recalled the work with three US presidents – Republican George W. Bush, Democrats Barack Obama and Biden – but did not mention former President Donald Trump, who went through two impeachment processes under his leadership. However, she mentioned the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

“American democracy is majestic, but it is fragile. Many of us here have witnessed our fragility firsthand, tragically in this House. And because of that, democracy must always be defended,” said the congresswoman.

