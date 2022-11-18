Brazil has over 32,900 cases of covid-19 and 71 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 32,970 cases of covid-19 and 71 more deaths as a result of the disease. According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,9371,043 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the country and 688,764 deaths from the disease.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,162,530 people have recovered from the disease and 119,678 cases are being monitored.

Among the states, São Paulo has the highest number of cases, 6.16 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million).

The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre, 152.5 thousand. Then come Roraima (176.2 thousand) and Amapá (179.3 thousand).

Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins did not update, this Thursday (17), the data on the disease in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System.

As for deaths, according to the most recent data, São Paulo records the highest number (175,912), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,936) and Minas Gerais (63,901).

The state with the lowest number of deaths is Acre (2,029). Then come Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).



Daily bulletin of covid cases from the Ministry of Health – Ministry of Health/Disclosure

Vaccination

To date, 490.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied in the country, 180.6 million with the first dose and 163 million with the second.

The single dose has been applied to more than 5 million people.