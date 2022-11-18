Fire in Gaza kills 21, injures several

At least 21 people died and several were injured after a fire broke out in a building where students were gathered for a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday.

It took firefighters more than an hour to control huge flames shooting out of the roof of a four-story residential building in the crowded Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Ambulances took several injured people to local hospitals and to Israel, which, along with Egypt, maintains a blockade of Gaza and has said it would allow entry to those in need of medical treatment.

The Gaza Interior Ministry said an initial investigation revealed that large amounts of gasoline were stored at the site, fueling the fire that quickly engulfed the building.

Witnesses said they could hear screams but were unable to help people inside because of the intensity of the fire.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the incident a national tragedy and said there would be a day of mourning.

Jabalia is one of eight refugee camps in Gaza, which has 2.3 million people and is one of the most densely populated areas on the planet.

