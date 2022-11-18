BrazilBrazil

Qatar Cup has the most expensive tickets in history, study shows

Football fans attending World Cup matches in Qatar will shell out nearly 40% more on tickets compared to those attending the 2018 edition in Russia, with tickets for the final costing a staggering £684 ($811) on average, shows one study.

While fans in Russia paid an average of £214 ($254) for a seat, tickets to games in Qatar averaged £286 ($339), according to a study by Keller Sports.

Ticket prices in Qatar are the most expensive for World Cup games in the last 20 years, with prices for the final 59% higher than four years ago, according to the study by the Munich (Germany) sports company.

“The World Cup in Qatar is already considered the most expensive World Cup ever. The construction of six new stadiums and the complete renovation of two other arenas in the country would have cost around US$ 3 billion”, says the study.

“Much more money was spent on expanding the infrastructure of the capital Doha, such as transport routes and rebuilding the international airport. Not surprisingly, the World Cup in Qatar is also the most expensive World Cup on average,” says Keller Sports.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FIFA had previously said nearly three million tickets for Qatar’s eight stadiums had been sold ahead of the November 20-December 18 tournament, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

Tickets for the 2006 World Cup in Germany were considered the cheapest in the last 20 years, with an average cost of 100 pounds per game (US$ 119), while tickets for the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin cost, on average £221 ($262) per seat.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

