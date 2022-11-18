Brazil becomes the second country in digital government maturity

Brazil was recognized by the World Bank as the second country in the world with the highest maturity in digital government. The assessment is the result of the GovTech Maturity Index 2022, an index that considers the current state of the digital transformation of the public service in 198 countries. According to the interviewee of the program The Voice of Brazil this Thursday (17), the secretary of Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy, Fernando Mitkiewicz, the World Bank makes the evaluation based on 4 axes (central government systems, provision of public services, citizen engagement and GovTech enablers) and the Brazil reached the highest score in all. “Each federal agency has a monthly digital transformation plan. It’s a well-crafted vision, well-defined strategy, and exquisite execution,” he said.

According to the evaluation, Brazil had the greatest advance among the evaluated nations, rising five positions in relation to the ranking released in 2021, moving from seventh to second place.

The offer of digital public services through the gov.br platform was highlighted in the evaluation. Currently, the service brings together 140 million users, which is equivalent to 80% of the Brazilian population over 18 years old. The platform brings together, among other services, the Digital Traffic and Work Card, Salary Allowance, Vaccination Certificate, Unified Selection System (Sisu), National High School Examination (Enem) and Student Financing Fund (Fies), in addition to of Amounts Receivable, from the Central Bank. The use of a single login and password to access digital services is considered one of the great advances in the country. “Before, the citizen had to wander through each portal of each body having the registration of each body and having a very fragmented list of services and information. gov.br comes as a platform to bring together all this information, all these services in a single standardized letter and the citizen having a single account”, said the secretary. According to him, annual savings with digitization reach R$ 4.6 billion for the state and population.

Mitkiewicz reassures Brazilians who are still afraid to use these services on account of security “All digital government applications are stored in the safest possible environments. The gov.br, for example, is stored in the same environment as the confidential data of the income tax, so we have the highest possible degree of security”, she said. “So the citizen can rest assured. His data is protected.”

Watch in full: