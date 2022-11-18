Guido Mantega asks to resign from the transition team

Former minister Guido Mantega communicated, this Thursday (17), his resignation from volunteer work in the transition team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The removal was confirmed at the end of the afternoon. According to the advisory of the transitional government, vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin, general coordinator of the work, telephoned the former minister and “thanked him for his collaboration, cooperation and gesture of detachment”.

Mantega held the Ministries of Finance and Planning during the governments of Lula and Dilma Rousseff. He also held other important positions, such as president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The former minister was announced on the transition team last week, as an unpaid volunteer in the thematic group in the area of ​​planning, budget and management.

Mantega responds to an administrative procedure by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) that prohibits him from holding public office. The investigation refers to the alleged postponement of payment of government expenses when he was a minister, in the case that became known as fiscal pedals and which was one of the bases of the process that led to the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, in 2016.

So far, 285 people have been incorporated into the transition team, most are unpaid volunteers and required public servants, and 13 have been appointed to commissioned positions provided for in the legislation, in addition to the general coordinator, vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin. In all, there are 31 thematic groups.