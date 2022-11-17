Petrobras reduces the price of cooking gas paid by distributors

Petrobras announced earlier this evening (16th) that it will reduce the average selling price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), better known as cooking gas, starting tomorrow (17th).

The price paid by distributors will be readjusted from R$ 3.7842 per kilo (kg) to R$ 3.5842/kg. This is equivalent to BRL 46.59 per 13 kg cylinder, or an average reduction of BRL 2.60 per 13 kg.

Petrobras claims that the reduction accompanies the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with its pricing practice.

According to the state-owned company, the objective is to seek the balance of its prices with the market without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and the exchange rate.