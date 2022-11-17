PRF records 66 demonstrations without blockades on federal highways

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported today (16) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that there are 66 demonstrations on federal highways in the country. According to the corporation, the demonstrations are located along the roadsides and there are no partial bans or blockages to the flow of vehicles.

The report sent to the STF was attached to the process in which Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined, on the day after the end of the second election, the complete unblocking of the highways that had been stopped.

The PRF also reported that 1,126 demonstrations were undone since the beginning of the operation.

On October 30th, after the announcement of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the second round of elections for the Presidency of the Republic, groups of truck drivers started to blockade several points of federal highways.