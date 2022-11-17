Painters are sentenced to 76 years for the death of an elderly woman and day laborer in Rio

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) condemned two painters for the murder of a 77-year-old woman and her 51-year-old maid. Each must serve a sentence of 76 years, two months and 20 days in prison. They were declared perpetrators of robbery (robbery followed by death), extortion and arson. The sentence was signed today (16) by Judge Flávio Itabaiana.

The crime took place in June last year in the elderly woman’s apartment, in Flamengo, in the south of Rio. Jhonatan Correia Damasceno had already worked as a painter on the victim’s property and also carried out services in the building. As he was already known, he obtained authorization to go up to the apartment, accompanied by William Oliveira Fonseca.

The two forced the woman to sign three checks worth R$5,000 each. After Jhonatan went and returned to a bank branch, where he cashed the money, the elderly woman and the day laborer were beheaded. The two also set fire to the apartment and left with jewelry and cell phones. Neighbors had to call the fire department to put out the flames.

The perpetrators of the double murder made mutual accusations. Arrested the following day, Jhonatan confessed to the crime and denounced his partner. William ended up turning himself in a day later and said that he killed the two women by order of his accomplice.

When analyzing the case, Judge Flávio Itabaiana understood that the two painters acted in a cold, calculated, insensitive, cowardly and barbaric way. “For hours, the victims, before being killed, were gagged and bound, thus suffering real physical and moral torture”, wrote the judge. families of the victims, also emotionally impacted the employees and other residents of the building.

The decision is at first instance, but, in addition to condemning the two painters, the judge maintained their preventive detention, so they will not be able to appeal in freedom.

“One of the crimes perpetrated was robbery, which is a heinous crime, which highlights the dangerousness of those convicted — this, by the way, can also be evidenced by the extreme violence and cruelty used in the crime, which makes it unequivocal that the freedom of the convicts could pose a danger to society — and it should also be kept in mind that convicts, while free, would certainly find incentives to commit other similar crimes. guarantee of public order”, added Itabaiana.