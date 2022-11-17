Children can now send letters to Santa Claus from the Post Office

Bicycle, doll, skateboard, skates, World Cup album, clothes and shoes. These are some of the gifts that children up to 10 years old from all over the country usually ask for in Santa Claus mail campaigns. This year’s edition was officially launched this Wednesday (16). In 2021, more than 150,000 letters were adopted.

According to the regulation, for the letter to be included in the campaign, the child must be enrolled in a public school selected by the State or Municipal Department of Education up to the 5th year. Letters must be handwritten by children up to 10 years old, or those with disabilities, regardless of age. Letters containing personal information such as address, phone number or child’s photo will not be selected. Information will not be disclosed to godparents.

The schedule, both for inclusion of letters and for adoption, varies according to the state where the children live. Letters can be sent in two ways: at post offices and by blog of the campaign. For letters sent digitally, it is necessary to photograph or scan them for sending to the blog🇧🇷 It is important to send a clear image so that the message can be read and understood by Santa Claus.

In this year’s edition of the campaign, it will also be possible to adopt more than 50 letters, by the so-called Super Godfather. In this format, companies are allowed to take part in the campaign with the Corporate Godfather.

how to adopt

Those interested in adopting a letter can participate in the campaign in the format online🇧🇷 It is necessary to choose the location to view the letters available in each city or municipality. It is also possible to withdraw the letter directly from the Post Office.

The delivery of gifts must also be done in person, at the point closest to the location indicated in the blog🇧🇷 Gifts need to be identified with the card information.

Correios reminds you that the selected letters will be removed from the adoption system and will no longer be available. If, for some reason, it is not possible to fulfill the child’s dream, he will lose the opportunity to have his wish fulfilled by other godparents.