Covid-19: Brazil has 62 confirmed deaths in 24 hours

Information released by the Ministry of Health this Wednesday (16) points out that Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 688,764 deaths from covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,938,073.

In 24 hours, 14,946 new cases were registered. In the same period, 62 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 34,143,084 people have recovered from the disease and 106,225 cases are being monitored.

States

According to the data released, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.16 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (150.1 thousand). Then comes Roraima (176.2 thousand) and Amapá (179.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data, São Paulo has the highest number (175,875), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,924) and Minas Gerais (63,899). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).





Vaccination

To date, 490.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.6 million with the first dose and 163 million with the second dose. The single dose has been applied to more than 5 million people.