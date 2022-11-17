BrazilBrazil

FIFA announces measures to crack down on hate speech on social media

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






FIFA is launching today (16) a new service to repress hate speech and discrimination on social media during the World Cup, announced the entity that commands world football.

The Social Media Protection Service will prevent players from seeing abusive messages on their phones in locker rooms after matches.

FIFA will monitor social media accounts of all World Cup participants by filtering out abusive, discriminatory and threatening comments and reporting them to social media and legal authorities.

“FIFA is committed to providing the best possible conditions for players to perform to the best of their abilities,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“At the Qatar 2022 World Cup we are happy to launch a service that will help protect players from the harmful effects that social media posts can have on athletes’ mental health and well-being,” he added.

Teams, players and other individual participants will also be able to opt into a moderation service that will instantly hide abusive and offensive comments on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, preventing them from being seen by the person who received them and their followers.

A report published by FIFA earlier this year found that more than half of players at the Euro and African Cup of Nations last year received abusive and discriminatory comments. online🇧🇷

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Covid-19 cases in São Paulo grow 22% in the last 7 days

16 mins ago

Dollar closes at R$5.40, after reaching R$5.53 in the morning

39 mins ago

Application that alerts the population registers 536 dams in Brazil

1 hour ago

Nancy Pelosi to step down as US House leader

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.