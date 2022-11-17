FIFA announces measures to crack down on hate speech on social media

FIFA is launching today (16) a new service to repress hate speech and discrimination on social media during the World Cup, announced the entity that commands world football.

The Social Media Protection Service will prevent players from seeing abusive messages on their phones in locker rooms after matches.

FIFA will monitor social media accounts of all World Cup participants by filtering out abusive, discriminatory and threatening comments and reporting them to social media and legal authorities.

“FIFA is committed to providing the best possible conditions for players to perform to the best of their abilities,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“At the Qatar 2022 World Cup we are happy to launch a service that will help protect players from the harmful effects that social media posts can have on athletes’ mental health and well-being,” he added.

Teams, players and other individual participants will also be able to opt into a moderation service that will instantly hide abusive and offensive comments on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, preventing them from being seen by the person who received them and their followers.

A report published by FIFA earlier this year found that more than half of players at the Euro and African Cup of Nations last year received abusive and discriminatory comments. online🇧🇷

