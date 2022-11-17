World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo interview will not be a distraction for Portugal

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview has not been a distraction in the team’s dressing room as the team prepares for a friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon, tomorrow (17), which will be the last team game before the trip to the World Cup in Qatar.

Asked whether Cristiano’s comments about his club Manchester United had had an impact on Portugal’s World Cup run-up, Santos said what happened to his most important player had nothing to do with the national team.

“The player decided to give an interview, as many have already done,” said Santos at a press conference this Wednesday (16th) in Lisbon.

“It’s a personal interview, very personal indeed, and we have to respect that. Isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo a free man? … It was his decision and we have to understand and respect it.”

Santos said that he had not heard any of his players commenting on the interview since they introduced themselves on Monday (14).

“The only thing we have to talk about is preparing for Qatar. The interview doesn’t affect us in any way,” said the coach, who added that Cristiano is recovering from a stomach problem and will miss Wednesday’s training and the Thursday’s friendly against Nigeria.

In an explosive interview released on Sunday, Ronaldo said Manchester United had betrayed him and he was being forced to leave the club, as well as saying he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited