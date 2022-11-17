Ibovespa closes lower waiting for the Transition PEC

The Ibovespa, the B3 index, closed today (16) with a drop of 2.58%, at 110,243.33 points, pressured by rumors about the content of the Transition PEC. The market is also awaiting the announcement of the economic team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The financial turnover of the stock exchange reached BRL 51 billion.

The dollar closed up 1.5%, at R$5.38, after having jumped to R$5.39 during the market trading day.

On the international scene, the S&P 500 index fell after the retail sector fed new concerns about sales in the holiday season.

According to analysts interviewed by Reuters, the negative international bias prevailed in the trading session, but the internal scenario was also taken into account with the negative repercussions on compliance with the spending ceiling by the elected government for next year.

*With information from Reuters