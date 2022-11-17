Check out the Mega-Sena dozens drawn this Wednesday

Mega-Sena contest 2539 was held this Wednesday (16) in São Paulo. The prize for those who hit the six tens is R$ 9,298,637.45. The numbers drawn were 01-23-32-33-36-59. Caixa Econômica Federal has not yet announced whether there were any winners.

According to Caixa, if a gambler wins the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive BRL 68,100 in income in the first month. The value of a single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50. Draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.