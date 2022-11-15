Zelenskiy visits Kherson, vows to expel Russia from all of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson, the biggest prize his troops have won so far, and vowed to press for the recapture of all occupied lands.

Zelenskiy’s visit comes as US and Russian intelligence chiefs gathered in Turkey for the highest level of publicly known face-to-face conversation between the US and Russia since the Russian invasion in February.

Washington said Kiev was aware of the meeting, which would focus on preventing an escalation and would not involve discussing any solution to the conflict.

Zelenskiy, in a casual gray winter jacket, shook hands with soldiers and waved to civilians looking on from surrounding apartments as he was escorted by armed bodyguards through the streets of Kherson, just three days after his troops stormed the city.

He told a meeting of soldiers that they “proved that it was impossible to kill Ukraine”, and then held a minute’s silence for soldiers who died during the offensive.

Russian forces fled Kherson last week in their third major withdrawal since the February invasion of Ukraine, and the first time they have abandoned such a large city.

“You see our army strong. We are going step by step through our country, the temporarily occupied territories,” Zelenskiy told reporters after addressing troops in front of the administration building in the main square, where residents also turned out, some with children. or baby carriages, some waving or wrapped in Ukrainian flags.

“We are ready for peace – but our peace… For our whole country, our whole territory,” he said. Minutes before he arrived, nearby shelling could be heard, and after he finished speaking, several more artillery rounds echoed through the city.

Kherson was one of four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared annexed last month and said would be part of Russia forever. The loss of the regional capital is a huge psychological and strategic blow for Moscow.

Zelenskyi said the Russian occupiers had committed war crimes, including assassinations and kidnappings. They left destroyed infrastructure and land mines behind as they withdrew across the Dnipro River.

“Civilian and military bodies have been found,” he said in a televised speech overnight, saying investigators had documented more than 400 Russian war crimes in the area. “The Russian army left behind the same savagery that it left behind in other regions of the country it entered.”

Russia denies that its troops have targeted civilians or committed atrocities in occupied areas. Mass burial sites have been found in other parts of Ukraine previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture.

Residents of Kherson and surrounding areas interviewed by Reuters since Friday (11) described killings and kidnappings under Russian occupation.

Russian soldiers “approached you on the street and asked if you were Ukrainian or Russian. If you said Ukrainian, they would take you away,” Natalia Papernaya, a 43-year-old clothing designer, said on Sunday.

