Brazilians can now receive alerts of natural disasters by WhatsApp

Natural disaster alerts for Brazilians can already be sent via WhatsApp since Saturday (12). To access the service, you must register. The messages are triggered by Civil Defense teams in the states and municipalities through the Public Alert Disclosure Interface (Idap) platform, managed by the National Civil Defense.

The initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), WhatsApp, a private messaging platform owned by Meta, and Robbu, a company specializing in communications automation.

Currently, alerts are already sent via SMS via the Telegram platform, cable TV or Google. According to the national Civil Defense, the purpose of sending messages is “to develop the population’s perception of risk and, consequently, prevent serious occurrences”.

Guidance can be sent such as: “Never cross flooded bridges, streets or avenues, even when driving a car, motorcycle or bicycle, as the force of the water could drag you away”. The partnership between the entities precedes the summer, a period in which heavy rains can cause flooding and landslides.

According to the Ministry of Regional Development, Brazil is the first country to have the WhatsApp alert service. The application is downloaded on more than 120 million Brazilian cell phones, says Meta. The MDR informed that the service of sending notifications will be free. For the development of the answering robot, a collaboration was signed with Robbu, a company licensed by WhatsApp in Brazil. The processing of sending the alerts of the regions is of the MDR.

The notices will be managed by state and municipal agencies through the Idap platform, which has been maintained by the national agency since 2017. For now, all states are registered, but only 148 of the 5,500 municipalities are part of the platform. The MDR considers it essential that municipalities also register so that they can communicate more directly with residents. Those responsible in each city must create a login and password, fill out a form and send a letter signed by the authority of the municipality that authorizes the operation of the tool by the user.

According to the MDR, a course will be offered online on the use of the platform, in a partnership between the National Civil Defense and the National School of Public Administration. Only registered people, that is, with username and password, access Idap. In a note, the MDR points out that by default it works with security and information technology rules. “These are rules applied by government bodies to prevent the database from being accessed.”

how to receive

Those interested in receiving the alert must register by calling (61) 2034-4611, for this link🇧🇷 Next, you need to interact with an answering robot – just send a “Hi”. After the first interaction, the person has to inform their current location or choose another one of interest. The robot will confirm the desire to receive the alerts and will make available the terms of use and privacy policy, which regulate the project, for the user to accept.

Several different locations can be registered, which makes it possible to follow the different places that the person frequents or when he takes a trip. User can share location (tap Attach > Location); enter the postal address code (CEP) and click send or, simply, type the name of the municipality and send. Areas of interest can be edited at any time.

Those who are already part of the Civil Defense database by SMS, around 10 million people, will receive an invitation to register through the application.