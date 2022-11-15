Dance and music schools open selection process in São Paulo

The São Paulo Escola de Dança – Choreographic Arts Training Center is accepting registrations for regular courses in Dance and Performance, Choreography (direction, dramaturgy, choreography and sound design), Costume Design, Multimedia for Dance, Cultural Production and Management, Scene Techniques (scenotechnics, light, sound and stage) and Dance Techniques (classic, modern and contemporary). Registration goes until November 30th and can be done through the website by anyone over 16 years of age.

The courses are modular, lasting 2 years, totaling 1,600 hours. Morning classes take place from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, and Saturdays, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Those in the afternoon are from Monday to Friday, from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and Saturdays, from 8 am to 12 pm. All slots are free. Classes will start in February 2023, at the school’s headquarters on the 3rd floor of Complexo Júlio Prestes, in downtown São Paulo.

The courses train students technically and artistically so that they can occupy different positions in the dance production chain. Half of the vacancies are destined for people with low income or situation of social or relational vulnerability; 20% are aimed at black people or people of indigenous origin.

To encourage students to stay in the courses, the school will offer 75 scholarships worth BRL 2,860 to people approved for the first half of 2023. The amount must be requested through a selection process.

According to the school’s Artistic and Educational director, Inês Bogéa, opening this selection process is an important step for the São Paulo Escola de Dança. Since the beginning of the year, the school already has 170 students enrolled in the first classes of regular courses; 80 enrolled in the Initiation to Dance courses and more than 300 students in the Cultural Extension courses.

“In 2023 we hope to receive around 500 students daily at our headquarters, to think and build a dance together. São Paulo Escola de Dança is a project committed to giving voice and space for reflection, learning and exchange of knowledge, understanding the diversity of bodies and aesthetics as premises of training and professionalization”, said Inês.

More details about the courses can be consulted on the school’s website.

Song

The School of Music of the State of São Paulo – Tom Jobim is also open for registration for more than 300 vacancies in the free music education and specialization courses. Applications can be completed until November 22nd. The courses focus on practicing singing and various instruments such as piano, violin, guitar, guitar, harp, flute, double bass, saxophone, trumpet, drums, accordion, among others. Classes take place in person and are expected to start on February 13, at the school’s headquarters, in the Luz district, in São Paulo.

Training courses are divided into three cycles, each with the following age limits: up to 13 years for the 1st cycle; up to 16 years for the 2nd cycle; and up to 21 years for the 3rd cycle. The specialization courses correspond to the 4th cycle. In this modality, specialization courses are offered in instrumental music, early music, composition and choral conducting and there is no age limit for admission.

In this selection process, registration is also open for scholarship holders to join the artistic groups: Banda Jovem do Estado, Orquestra Jovem do Estado, Orquestra Jovem do Theatro São Pedro and Orquestra Jovem Tom Jobim, with an age limit of up to 25 years, and Academia de Ópera. by Theatro São Pedro and Coral Jovem do Estado aimed at young people aged up to 28 years.

Applications must be made through the Emesp Tom Jobim website.