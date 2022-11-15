The Brazilian team takes part in the first training session at Juventus CT, in Italy

The Brazilian men’s soccer team is complete in Turin (Italy), for the last week of preparation before the World Cup in Qatar. Most of the 26 players called up showed up this Monday morning (14th) and are already taking part in the first official training session this afternoon, with the exception of Neymar and Marquinhos who will be doing activities at the academy. Both arrived after lunch at Juventus’ Training Center (CT) due to flight delays from Paris to Turin. The team commanded by coach Tite will continue in Italy until Saturday (19), when they will travel to Qatar. The opening of the World Cup will be on Sunday (20).

The first to arrive in Turin this Monday (14th) were defender Militão and striker Vinícius Júnior who play for Real Madrid (Spain). Tite also welcomed the 14 players who play in English football, including Richarlison (Tottenham), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) and Casemiro (Manchester United).

The coaching staff arrived in Turin on Saturday night (12), along with goalkeeper Weverton (Palmeiras), midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Pedro – both from Flamengo.

Brazil is in Group G and will play against Serbia on the 24th (Thursday), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio Lusail. Four days later (a Monday) they face Switzerland, at 1 pm. Then, on December 2 (Friday), the country will face Cameroon, at 4 pm, in the last match of the first phase of the World Cup.