BrazilBrazil

The Brazilian team takes part in the first training session at Juventus CT, in Italy

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Brazilian men’s soccer team is complete in Turin (Italy), for the last week of preparation before the World Cup in Qatar. Most of the 26 players called up showed up this Monday morning (14th) and are already taking part in the first official training session this afternoon, with the exception of Neymar and Marquinhos who will be doing activities at the academy. Both arrived after lunch at Juventus’ Training Center (CT) due to flight delays from Paris to Turin. The team commanded by coach Tite will continue in Italy until Saturday (19), when they will travel to Qatar. The opening of the World Cup will be on Sunday (20).

The first to arrive in Turin this Monday (14th) were defender Militão and striker Vinícius Júnior who play for Real Madrid (Spain). Tite also welcomed the 14 players who play in English football, including Richarlison (Tottenham), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) and Casemiro (Manchester United).

The coaching staff arrived in Turin on Saturday night (12), along with goalkeeper Weverton (Palmeiras), midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Pedro – both from Flamengo.

Brazil is in Group G and will play against Serbia on the 24th (Thursday), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio Lusail. Four days later (a Monday) they face Switzerland, at 1 pm. Then, on December 2 (Friday), the country will face Cameroon, at 4 pm, in the last match of the first phase of the World Cup.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

President of TSE defends elections and demands laws against digital militia

40 mins ago

Shooting kills three, injures two on University of Virginia campus

1 hour ago

Correios will auction 175,000 goods not delivered to recipients

1 hour ago

Thuram and Disasi complete France’s World Cup squad

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.