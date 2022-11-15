BrazilBrazil

Shooting kills three, injures two on University of Virginia campus

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






A shootout in campus at the University of Virginia late Sunday left three people dead and two injured, university police said in a tweet, adding that the suspect was still at large and “armed and dangerous.”

University police identified student Christopher Darnell Jones as a suspect and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.

Jones was wearing a “burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes” and may have been driving a black SUV, authorities said.

One email sent to the student body by the vice president of the university recommended that all students seek safety and follow shelter-in-place commands as the situation remained active.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence at US colleges and schools in recent years. The violence has fueled debate about tighter restrictions on gun access in the United States, where the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Brazilian team takes part in the first training session at Juventus CT, in Italy

14 mins ago

President of TSE defends elections and demands laws against digital militia

40 mins ago

Correios will auction 175,000 goods not delivered to recipients

1 hour ago

Thuram and Disasi complete France’s World Cup squad

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.