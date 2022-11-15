Shooting kills three, injures two on University of Virginia campus

A shootout in campus at the University of Virginia late Sunday left three people dead and two injured, university police said in a tweet, adding that the suspect was still at large and “armed and dangerous.”

University police identified student Christopher Darnell Jones as a suspect and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.

Jones was wearing a “burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes” and may have been driving a black SUV, authorities said.

One email sent to the student body by the vice president of the university recommended that all students seek safety and follow shelter-in-place commands as the situation remained active.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence at US colleges and schools in recent years. The violence has fueled debate about tighter restrictions on gun access in the United States, where the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited