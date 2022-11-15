BrazilBrazil

Correios will auction 175,000 goods not delivered to recipients

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






On Wednesday (16), the Correios auctioned more than 175,000 items classified as refuse. This occurs when a postal object undergoes several delivery attempts, is not sought by the recipient or the sender, and the period for claiming the right expires, in accordance with the Consumer Defense Code.

There will be seven lots, which include garments, household items, office supplies, vehicle accessories, jewelry, books and children’s items.

To participate in the auction, you must register on the Licitações-e platform of Banco do Brazil. Proposals, from individuals or legal entities, must be sent electronically. The dispute is online.

All information is available in Notice No. 967.867 and also on the Tender page of Correios. The initial values ​​of the lots range from R$ 12,250.81 to R$ 300,593.26.

It is possible to visit batch samples by scheduling an appointment by calling (11) 4313-9452. The visitation ends today (14th), at 6 pm, at Rua Mergenthaler, 592, in the Vila Leopoldina neighborhood, in São Paulo.

According to Correios, the way in which goods are made available was defined in a corporate standard, following indications contained in laws 6538/78 (Postal Law), 13303/16 (State Companies Law) and 12305/2010 (Solid Waste Law).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Brazilian team takes part in the first training session at Juventus CT, in Italy

14 mins ago

President of TSE defends elections and demands laws against digital militia

40 mins ago

Shooting kills three, injures two on University of Virginia campus

1 hour ago

Thuram and Disasi complete France’s World Cup squad

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.