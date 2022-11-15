Thuram and Disasi complete France’s World Cup squad

Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and Monaco defender Axel Disasi have been named in France’s World Cup squad, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

Thuram, 25, is the 26th player on the list for the World Cup in Qatar, where France will seek to retain the title.

Disasi was called up after Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe was ruled out with a hamstring injury, the FFF said.

Insuffisamment rétabli de sa blessure, Presnel Kimpembé ne participara pas à la Coupe du Monde. 𝗔𝘅𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘀𝗶 a été appelé pour le remplacer !#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/UpaVQZWPWf — Team France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 14, 2022

See the list for France:

goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Axel Disasi, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Attackers: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Thuram

