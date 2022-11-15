BrazilBrazil

Thuram and Disasi complete France’s World Cup squad

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and Monaco defender Axel Disasi have been named in France’s World Cup squad, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

Thuram, 25, is the 26th player on the list for the World Cup in Qatar, where France will seek to retain the title.

Disasi was called up after Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe was ruled out with a hamstring injury, the FFF said.

See the list for France:

goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Axel Disasi, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Attackers: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Thuram

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Embraer obtains BNDES credit for aircraft production and export

46 mins ago

Vice president-elect announces 61 more transition team names

1 hour ago

Preservation of the Amazon is a priority for the government elected at COP27

1 hour ago

Brazil presents at COP27 a project that can recover degraded areas

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.