Vice president-elect announces 61 more transition team names

The vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), general coordinator of the Transition Cabinet, announced today (14) 61 new names that will integrate the transition teams for the future government. They will be part of six thematic groups: Education, Sport, Infrastructure, Youth, Cities and Culture. Members of the Childhood subgroup within the Human Rights group were also announced.

In all, 31 technical groups will debate and produce subsidies for the preparation of a final transition report that will be delivered in December to the president and vice-elect and appointed ministers. Check below the names announced today, during the press conference. Alckmin pointed out that he expects to conclude the nomination of the names of all groups on Wednesday (16) in Brasília.

Until this Sunday (13), they were published in the Official Diary of the Union members of eight technical groups: Economics; Social Development and Combating Hunger; Industry, Commerce and Services/Small Business; Women; Racial equality; Human rights; Planning, Budget and Management; and Communications.

During the press conference, Alckmin also informed that the cabinet is asking the federal government for complete reports on the Project for Monitoring Deforestation in the Legal Amazon by Satellite (Prodes), including the Amazon and Cerrado, referring to August 2021 to July 2022. we can analyze the information they bring and we can take the necessary measures in our immediate plans. There is information that these numbers already exist and there is a need for them to be informed”, he pointed out.

The general coordinator of the Transition Office also highlighted that the technical groups need not be limited to the names that have been indicated so far. “They will start working and they can invite other people. They have a freedom of action. It’s to collect data, we’re going to receive a complete report from the president of TCU on Wednesday [Tribunal de Contas da União]Bruno Dantas, and the work of these groups is to prepare the transition to the new government.”

Check out the list of names announced today:

Education

Andressa Pellanda, general coordinator of the National Campaign for the Right to Education;

Alexandre Scheiner, former São Paulo Municipal Secretary of Education;

Binho Marques, former governor of Acre;

Claudio Alex, president of Conif and dean of the Federal Institute of Pará (IFPA);

Heleno Araújo, president of the National Confederation of Workers in Education (CNTE);

Henrique Paim, former Minister of Education;

Macaé Evaristo, former municipal secretary of Belo Horizonte and state secretary of Education of Minas Gerais, elected state deputy;

Maria Alice Neca Setúbal, president of the Advisory Board of the Tide Setúbal Foundation;

Paulo Gabriel, former UFRBA dean and president of the Bahia State Council of Education;

Priscila Cruz, executive president of Todos pela Educação;

Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca, president of the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes) and rector of Universidade Federal Paraná;

Rosa Neide, former Secretary of Education of Mato Grosso and federal deputy;

Teresa Leitão, teacher, former state deputy and senator elected by Pernambuco; and

Veveu Arruda, former mayor of Sobral do Ceará.

Sport

Ana Moser, former volleyball player and Brazilian Olympic medalist;

Edinho Silva, current mayor of Araraquara and former chief minister of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication;

Isabel Salgado, former athlete, beach volleyball pioneer;

José Luiz Ferrarezi, former councilor for two terms in São Bernardo do Campo and sports manager;

Marta Sobral, basketball player, basketball gold medalist at the Pan American Games in Havana;

Mizael Conrado, lawyer and president of the Paralympic Committee and two-time Paralympic champion in blind soccer;

Nádia Campeão, former deputy mayor of São Paulo;

Raí Souza Vieira Oliveira, Brazilian and Pan-American champion soccer player; and

Verônica Silva Hipólito, Paralympic athlete.

Infrastructure

Alexandre Silveira, senator for Minas Gerais;

Fernandha Batista, Secretary of Infrastructure for Pernambuco;

Gabriel Galípolo, economist, former president of Banco Fator;

Maurício Muniz, former Minister of the Ports Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic;

Miriam Belchior, former Minister of Planning and former president of Caixa Econômica Federal;

Paulo Pimenta, federal deputy for Rio Grande do Sul;

Vinicius Marques, former president of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade);

Marcos Cavalcante, Secretary of Infrastructure for Bahia.

Youth

Bruna Chaves Brelaz, president of the National Union of Students (UNE);

Gabriel Medeiros de Miranda, Undersecretary for Youth of Rio Grande do Norte;

Jiberlândio Miranda Santana, president of the Socialist Youth Union of Espírito Santo;

Kelly Santos Araújo, General Secretary for Youth of the PT;

Marcos Barão, MDB Youth member and former vice-president of the National Youth Council;

Nádia Beatriz Martins Garcia, national youth secretary of the PT;

Nilson Florentino Junior, Deputy National Secretary for Youth of the PT;

Tiago Morbach, national president of the Socialist Youth Union; and

Sabrina Santos, student at the Federal University of ABC (UFABC) and member of the Union of Residents of Heliópolis.

Cities

Ermínia Maricato, architect, urban planner and professor at the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of São Paulo (FAU-USP);

Evanize Lopes Rodrigues, master in urbanism and former chief of staff for Urban Programs at the Ministry of Cities;

Maria Fernanda Ramos Coelho, former president of Caixa Econômica Federal and member of Consórcio Nordeste;

Inês Magalhães, consultant for Public Housing and Urban Development Policies and former Minister of Cities;

Geraldo Magela, former district deputy, former federal deputy and former Secretary of Housing for the Federal District;

Guilherme Boulos, federal deputy elected by São Paulo;

José de Felipe, former federal deputy and mayor of Diadema;

Márcio França, former governor of São Paulo;

Rodrigo Neves, former mayor of Niterói;

João Campos, former federal deputy and mayor of Recife; and

Nabil Bonduk, former state deputy and urban planner at USP.

Culture

Áurea Carolina, federal deputy for Minas Gerais;

Lucélia Santos, actress;

Margareth Menezes, singer and ambassador of the film Pantera Negra;

Antonio Marinho, musician and poet from Pernambuco;

Juca Ferreira, former Minister of Culture; and

Márcio Tavares, PT’s national secretary of Culture.

Subgroup – Childhood, within Human Rights

Ariel Castro Alves, lawyer and member of the National Institute for the Rights of Children and Adolescents;

Maria Luiza Moura Oliveira, psychologist, professor at the Catholic University of Goiás, former president of the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda);

Wellington Pereira da Silva, theologian, pastor of the Methodist Church, professor and former adviser to Conanda; and

Isabela Henriques, lawyer, president of the Child and Adolescent Commission OAB SP and director of Instituto Alana.