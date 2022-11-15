Stuffed animals help to welcome rescued wild animals.

Baby anteaters, monkeys, capybaras and sloths, among other species, are rescued every year by Ibama. Away from their mothers, pets also need affection in the process of recovery and reintroduction to nature. And the use of stuffed animals has helped animals that were orphaned.

For this reason, the agency’s Center for Screening and Rehabilitation of Wild Animals (Cetas) is promoting a campaign to collect plush toys, in addition to towels, sheets and socks, with or without a pair, which can be new or used. The objects simulate maternal care and give emotional support to the puppies.

The head of Cetas in the Federal District, Marília Gama, explained how these donations are used in the treatment of animals.





“The animals, when they arrive, need a lot of this thermal and emotional comfort to develop well. So, as a plush is used a lot by a puppy, we can’t reuse it. It’s like an input, which runs out very quickly. There are animals that need it a lot of that. An anteater, for example an anteater, needs a lot to cling to a fluffy being, let’s say, to feel cozy and develop properly.”

All Ibama and Cetas headquarters across the country are collecting donations. Anyone who wants to help the animals can check the address closest to their home on the website: gov.br/ibama

*Supervised by Bianca Paiva