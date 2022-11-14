week has diabetes risk awareness

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Frequent hunger and thirst, urge to urinate, weakness and tiredness are among the main symptoms of people with diabetes. According to experts, this Monday (14), World Diabetes Day, it is essential to focus on prevention and early diagnosis so that treatments are more efficient.
The disease is not restricted to the elderly or even adults. Including, in childhood special care is needed. This is because cases of childhood obesity, related to lack of physical activity and poor eating habits, have drawn the attention of health professionals.
THE Brazil Communication Company has, in its collection, reports and journalistic programs that highlight the main care with the disease.
The program Reporting Pathsin 2019, for example, showed how much Brazilians are linked to sugar consumption and how this component interferes with the health of those who exaggerate the dose.
Excessive consumption of sugar correlated with other factors, including lifestyle and family history, can cause serious damage to health, such as cancer and type 2 diabetes, diabetes mellitus.
Experts explain that diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough of the hormone insulin. This hormone is what helps the body turn sugar (or glucose) into energy.
watch the program
During the covid-19 pandemic, experts have drawn attention to the links between the disease and diabetes. There is even the fact that prevention and treatments have been relaxed in view of the fact that people spent more time indoors.
Among the risks of the disease, according to vascular surgeon Alexandre Coutinho in an interview with National Radio of the Amazonis the possibility of limb amputation.
The expert said that this type of procedure increased between 2012 and 2021, especially during the pandemic. Every hour, three people have their legs or feet amputated in Brazil.
He drew attention to warning signs such as tingling feet, lack of sensation and injury from a cut or other injury.
Check the program below
According to Agência Brazil, in a report published in July, Brazil has become the sixth country in terms of incidence of diabetes in the world and the first in Latin America (15.7 million adults with this condition). It is estimated that, by 2045, the disease will reach 23.2 million Brazilian adults.
The program No Censorship also addressed the topic with an interview with the endocrinologist Márcio Dytz. He explains that the disease is silent and dangerous. It details insulin treatment and how to prevent the disease.
watch the program
Saramago, 100 years old
This week, on the 16th, is the centenary of the Portuguese writer José Saramago. He died in 2010, but left a legacy of inspiration and modernity. Among his most famous works, Ensaio sobre a Cegueira was a work that was adapted for the cinema by director Fernando Meirelles.
The writer, who has published 18 novels, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1998, and the Camões Prize, in 1995, the most important prize in the Portuguese language.
In the program History Today, the writer’s trajectory is dissected. Listen below:
Although, in Saramago’s work, blindness is a figurative theme, the author touched readers all over the world with the theme.
The program Reporting Paths dealt with visual impairment in particular.
Five years ago too, the program Trail of Letters interviewed Saramago’s eternal companion, the writer Pilar Del Rio. She talks about her husband’s legacy, inspirations and how she has acted to continue promoting the work of one of the greatest contemporary authors.
Watch below
Check out the Today is a Day table with the important dates of the week
November 13th to 19th, 2022
13
World Kindness Day – celebrated in Australia, Brazil, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Italy, India, Japan, Nigeria and the United Kingdom, among others, to mark the opening date of the 1st World Conference of the Kindness Movement, held in the Japanese city of Tokyo in 1998, and the anniversary of the World Kindness Movement, which emerged in 1996, in a small meeting in Japan
14
Born of Espírito Santo actor Fernando Torres (95 years old)
Bandeirante Day
World Diabetes Day – the day was chosen to mark the birthday of Frederick Banting who, along with Charles Best, conceived the idea that led to the discovery of insulin in 1921
National Literacy Day – established in 1966, the National Literacy Day is a tribute to the creation of the Ministry of Education and Culture in 1930
15
Death of French sociologist Émile Durkheim (105 years old)
First direct elections in Brazil since the 1964 coup, except for president (40 years old)
Republic Proclamation Day – celebrated by Brazilians, according to Law No. 662, of April 6, 1949, ratified by Law No. 10.607, of December 19, 2002, to mark the date of the promulgation of Decree 1 of November 15, 1889 , signed by Marshal Deodoro da Fonseca
National Umbanda Day – commemoration instituted by Law nº 12.644, of May 16, 2012, and which was initially instituted by the National Deliberative Council of Umbanda; aims to mark the date of the first manifestation of Caboclo das Sete Encruzilhadas, who joined the Brazilian medium Zélio Fernandino de Moraes on November 15, 1908.
16
Birth of Portuguese writer José Saramago (100 years old)
International Day for Tolerance – international commemoration that was established by the UN in its Resolution A RES / 51/95, of December 12, 1996; aims to mark the date of the constitution of UNESCO, which took place on November 16, 1945, and the date of the proclamation of the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance, signed by 185 countries in the city of Paris, with the intention of sparing successive generations wars over cultural issues, based on the practice of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between neighboring peoples
International World Heritage Day – international commemoration, which has been promoted by UNESCO; Its purpose is to mark the date of adoption of the Paris Convention, from which the foundations for the protection of the cultural and natural heritage of humanity were laid.
National Blue Amazon Day – commemoration in Brazil, which was established by Law No. 13,187, of November 11, 2015.; aims to mark the date of entry into force of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which enshrines the concepts of territorial sea, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, enabling the delimitation of maritime spaces under Brazilian jurisdiction, which will total approximately 4.5 million km² – an area that the Brazilian Navy has agreed to call the Blue Amazon
Opening of the Cine Bijou Theater (115 years old) – the first cinema in the city of São Paulo
Program launch Studio Faired on National Radio of Rio de Janeiro (16 years)
17
Death of French sculptor Auguste Rodin (105 years old)
Born of Rio de Janeiro actor Nelson Dantas (95 years old)
Birth of American film director Martin Scorsese (80 years old)
National Tuberculosis Day
International Philosophy Day – mobile commemoration (third Thursday in November) instituted since 2002 by UNESCO
18
Birth of Cuban musician Compay Segundo (115 years old) – became world-renowned through the film Buena Vista Social Club
Born in Sergipe and former STF minister Carlos Ayres Britto (80 years old)
Birth of French inventor Louis Daguerre (age 235) – author, in 1835, of the first patent for a photographic process
Death of French writer Marcel Proust (100 years old)
Death of Danish physicist Niels Bohr (age 60)
Death of Rio de Janeiro journalist Zózimo Barroso do Amaral (25 years old)
National Day of the Guardianship Counselor – commemoration instituted by Law No. 11,622, of December 19, 2007; aims to set the date of the 1st National Congress of Guardianship Counselors of Brazil
19
Birth of São Paulo lawyer and politician Paulo Lauro (115 years old) – first black mayor of the city of São Paulo
Birth of American fashion designer Calvin Klein (80 years old)
Birth of the football player from Rio de Janeiro, Domingos da Guia (110 years old)
Birth of American actress Jodie Foster (60 years old)
Death of Minas Gerais writer João Guimarães Rosa (55 years old)
Flag Day – commemoration of the institution of the republican national flag, in the year 1889
World Bathroom Day – commemoration promoted since 2001 by the World Bathroom Organization, aiming to improve hygiene and sanitation services in the world, in addition to raising awareness of the importance of sanitary conditions in people’s quality of life
National Cordelist Day – marks the birth date of Leandro Gomes de Barros, poet of cordel literature
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report