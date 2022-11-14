week has diabetes risk awareness

Frequent hunger and thirst, urge to urinate, weakness and tiredness are among the main symptoms of people with diabetes. According to experts, this Monday (14), World Diabetes Day, it is essential to focus on prevention and early diagnosis so that treatments are more efficient.

The disease is not restricted to the elderly or even adults. Including, in childhood special care is needed. This is because cases of childhood obesity, related to lack of physical activity and poor eating habits, have drawn the attention of health professionals.

The program Reporting Pathsin 2019, for example, showed how much Brazilians are linked to sugar consumption and how this component interferes with the health of those who exaggerate the dose.

Excessive consumption of sugar correlated with other factors, including lifestyle and family history, can cause serious damage to health, such as cancer and type 2 diabetes, diabetes mellitus.

Experts explain that diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough of the hormone insulin. This hormone is what helps the body turn sugar (or glucose) into energy.

During the covid-19 pandemic, experts have drawn attention to the links between the disease and diabetes. There is even the fact that prevention and treatments have been relaxed in view of the fact that people spent more time indoors.

Among the risks of the disease, according to vascular surgeon Alexandre Coutinho in an interview with National Radio of the Amazonis the possibility of limb amputation.

The expert said that this type of procedure increased between 2012 and 2021, especially during the pandemic. Every hour, three people have their legs or feet amputated in Brazil.

He drew attention to warning signs such as tingling feet, lack of sensation and injury from a cut or other injury.

According to Agência Brazil, in a report published in July, Brazil has become the sixth country in terms of incidence of diabetes in the world and the first in Latin America (15.7 million adults with this condition). It is estimated that, by 2045, the disease will reach 23.2 million Brazilian adults.

The program No Censorship also addressed the topic with an interview with the endocrinologist Márcio Dytz. He explains that the disease is silent and dangerous. It details insulin treatment and how to prevent the disease.

Saramago, 100 years old

This week, on the 16th, is the centenary of the Portuguese writer José Saramago. He died in 2010, but left a legacy of inspiration and modernity. Among his most famous works, Ensaio sobre a Cegueira was a work that was adapted for the cinema by director Fernando Meirelles.

The writer, who has published 18 novels, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1998, and the Camões Prize, in 1995, the most important prize in the Portuguese language.

Although, in Saramago’s work, blindness is a figurative theme, the author touched readers all over the world with the theme.

The program Reporting Paths dealt with visual impairment in particular.

Five years ago too, the program Trail of Letters interviewed Saramago’s eternal companion, the writer Pilar Del Rio. She talks about her husband’s legacy, inspirations and how she has acted to continue promoting the work of one of the greatest contemporary authors.

