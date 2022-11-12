EBC vehicles broadcast Cau no Enem with the correction of the tests

For the eighth consecutive year, the public vehicles of Brazil Communication Company 🇧🇷EBC) perform the correction of the most important questions of the National High School Exam (Enem) right after the end of the tests. The special Fell in the Enem addresses the main issues addressed on each day of the assessments.

The multiplatform program is presented this Sunday (13) and next (20), live, at 7:30 pm. The production can be followed on the small screen by TV Brazilin the social networks of the channel, in the Radio MEC AM and on National AM and OC Radio🇧🇷

Interested parties can participate through social networks with the hashtags #EBCnoEnem or #CaiunoEnem to send questions and comments. The content is also transmitted by the affiliates that make up the National Public Communication Network (RNCP).

O Fell in the Enem it has the presence of teachers in the studio and the live entry of reporters with news and interviews. Specialists comment, analyze and explain the relevant topics covered in each test and detail the most important items charged in the assessment. For an hour and a half, the special keeps students up to date with the latest news about the exam.

wide coverage

The vehicles of EBC accompany the preparations and bring various content about the completion of the Enem for weeks. On the eve and on the day of the test, the TV Brazila Radio MEC and the National Radio present a series of useful information for candidates.

One of the highlights of the thematic coverage is the publication of special articles in the Brazil Agency and on the company’s social networks. The public can be informed in real time with the most relevant facts associated with the evaluation and also be updated on the bulletins and news on the broadcasters’ programming.

Enem 2022 will be applied across the country on the 13th and 20th of this month. The exam follows the format of recent years, with printed and digital tests consisting of 180 objective questions and an essay. The first assessment includes the subjects languages ​​and human sciences and writing. The second includes mathematics and natural sciences.

Production dynamics

Presented by journalist Gabriela Mendes, the Fell in the Enem receives professors from different areas of knowledge, who respond to requests from students interviewed by the EBC reporting teams and from those who make inquiries through social networks.

Invalid Scald ID. The special Cau no Enem is presented by journalist Gabriela Mendes – Valter Campanato/Agência Brazil

Specialists highlight the points required in the exam, indicate the surprises of the content charged and reflect on questions considered complex and controversial. In addition to solving the most requested items by the public, the educators make general comments about the evaluation.

The program also explains the calculation of the grade and shows how interested parties can use it. Teachers share guidance on career choice, competition for college admission, the job market, professions, skills and aptitudes of the future. They bring tips and clarify doubts about the selection system for access to higher education.

original production of EBCthe special features flashes directly from several test sites, reveals the opinion of students and follows excerpts from the press conference of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

Enem Questions Platform



THE EBC offers students a system that gathers the tests applied in Enem since 2009 – Publicity TV Brazil

THE EBC offers a system that gathers the tests applied in Enem since 2009. The free platform Enem questions allows students to test their knowledge in advance and better prepare for the exam.

Interested parties can choose different areas of knowledge to assess the results of their studies. The bank selects questions at random so that the student can solve them. The page seeks to help candidates by facilitating access and familiarizing them with the latest assessment approaches.

The platform records which questions the student has already answered and creates a personalized test with each access. The information provided when completing the user registration is not passed on to third parties by EBCaccording to the privacy policy.

Content of exams



First exam includes questions of humanities and languages ​​and also an essay – Publicity/TV Brazil

Around 3.4 million students are able to take the tests in this edition of the Enem, across the country. In the first test, this Sunday (13), candidates solve the 45 questions of human sciences and their technologies that involve knowledge of history, geography and sociology.

On the same date, students also take the exam on languages, codes and their technologies. There are 40 questions in Portuguese and five in English or Spanish. Participants still write an essay and have a total of five and a half hours to hand in the answer card.

Next Sunday (20), the tests will be in mathematics, with 45 questions, and in natural sciences, also with 45 questions, covering subjects such as physics, chemistry and biology. The duration of the second test is five hours.

exam time

In the application of the Enem tests, Brasília time is followed. The gates open at 12 pm and close at 1 pm.

The assessment starts at 1:30 pm, and students need to be careful to check the exact time of the exam in the locality where they live.

EBC

Created in 2007 to strengthen the public communication system, the EBC is manager of TV Brazil🇧🇷 Brazil Agency🇧🇷 National Radio AgencyThel🇧🇷 National AM Radio of Rio de Janeiro (1,130 KHz), National AM Radio of Brazilia (980 kHz), National FM of Brazilia (96.1 MHz), Radio MEC AM of Rio de Janeiro (800 kHz), Radio MEC FM of Rio de Janeiro (99.3 MHz), National Radio of the Amazon OC (11,780 KHz and 6,180 KHz), Alto Solimões National AM Radio (670 kHz) and Alto Solimões National FM Radio (96.1 MHz).

Service

Special Fell in the Enem – 1st test – Sunday, 11/13, live, at 19:30

Special Fell in the Enem – 2nd test – Sunday, 11/20, live at 7:30 pm

Enem Questions Platform:

TV Brazil on the internet and social networks

Site: https://tvbrasil.ebc.com.br

WebTV: https://tvbrasil.ebc.com.br/webtv

TV Brazil Play: https://tvbrasilplay.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tvbrasil

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/tvbrasil

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tvbrasil

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TVBrazil

TikTok:

Learn how to tune in TV Brazil

Brazil Agency on the internet and social networks

site: https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/agencia.brasil

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/agenciabrasil.ebc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/agenciabrasil

YouTube:

National Radio on the internet and social networks

site: https://radios.ebc.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radionacionalbr

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/vpj3k8ogjwf1nkv4nap3tlruv

YouTube: http://youtube.com/radionacionalbr

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radionacionalbr

Twitter:

WhatsApp: (61) 99674-1536

Learn how to tune in National Radio

Brazilia: FM 96.1 MHz and AM 980 Khz

Rio de Janeiro: FM 87.1 MHz and AM 1130 kHz

Sao Paulo: FM 87.1 MHz

Recife: FM 87.1 MHz

Sao Luis: FM 93.7 MHz

Amazonas: 11,780KHz and 6,180KHz OC

Alto Solimões: FM 96.1 MHz

Radio MEC on the internet and social networks

site: https://radios.ebc.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiomec

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/radiomec

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radiomec

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiomec

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radiomec

WhatsApp: (21) 99710-0537

how to tune in Radio MEC

Rio de Janeiro: FM 99.3 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Belo Horizonte: FM 87.1 MHz

Brasília: FM 87.1 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Parabolic – Star One C2 – 3748.00 MHz – Service 3

Mobile – App EBC radios for Android and iOS