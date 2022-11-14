Flordelis sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering her husband

Former federal deputy Flordelis dos Santos was sentenced today (13) to 50 years and 28 days in prison, in an initially closed regime, for the murder of her ex-husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo. The crime took place in June 2019, at the family’s home, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.

The Jury Court of Niterói found the ex-deputy guilty of the triple qualified homicide, which received the aggravating factors of clumsy motive, use of cruel means and appeal that made it impossible to defend the victim. Anderson was shot dead upon arriving home by car on the night of June 16.

The crime would have been motivated because the victim maintained strict control of family finances and managed conflicts in a rigid way, not allowing privileged treatment to the people closest to the former deputy to the detriment of other family members, which totaled more than 50 children, among biological, adoptive and affective.

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro appointed Flordelis as responsible for planning the murder of her then husband, convincing the direct executioner and the other accused to participate in the crime, thought to look like a robbery. Investigations indicated that the former deputy financed the purchase of the used weapon and warned about the arrival of the victim at the place where he was shot.

In addition to the completed murder, Flordelis was convicted of previous attempts to kill her husband, adding poison to his food and drink at least six times. In this case, the crime was doubly qualified murder.

The case also involves convictions for armed criminal association and two uses of an ideologically false document, a letter in which one of the children points out a known false culprit for the murder.

In a note, the former deputy’s defense states that the conviction took place “despite the lack of evidence” and assured that she will appeal the sentence.

“I understand that the conviction was undue, behold, it was certainly due to the pressure of public opinion formed since the crime. Considering that several absolute nullities occurred during the trial, I inform you that I will appeal the sentence, seeking to have a fair trial in the future” , said the defense, which added that it was very pleased with the acquittal of other defendants.

Judgment

The trial of the former deputy and other accused began last Monday and lasted seven days, led by Judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce, holder of the 3rd Criminal Court of the District of Niterói. The final session, in which the sentence was handed down, lasted 21 hours, and lasted until dawn on Sunday.

Initially, the trial was expected to end in three days, but the lengthy depositions, riots and delays in starting some sessions extended that prediction. In addition, at different times, Flordelis and one of her daughters, who was also in the dock, became ill and demanded stoppages for medical care.

Flordelis’ daughter, Simone dos Santos Rodrigues, was also sentenced to 31 years, four months and 20 days in prison, in an initially closed regime, for consummated triple qualified homicide, attempted privileged qualified homicide and armed criminal association.

Sons André Luiz de Oliveira and Marzy Teixeira da Silva were acquitted, as was granddaughter Rayane dos Santos Oliveira. Rayane is the adopted daughter of André and Simone, who do not have blood ties despite being both children of Flordelis – Simone is a biological daughter, and André, an affective son.

A gospel singer and pastor in her own ministry, Flordelis was elected federal deputy in 2018 for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with great support from the faithful, becoming the most voted woman in the state of Rio de Janeiro in that election. Upon completion of the investigations into Anderson’s death, she had her term in the House of Representatives revoked. The investigations also involved part of her family, and five children of the former deputy have already been convicted of the crime.

previous convictions

In November 2021, the Niterói Jury Court had already sentenced Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues, one of the former deputy’s children, to 33 years, 2 months and 20 days in prison in a regime initially closed for consummated triple qualified homicide, illegal possession of firearm, use of an ideologically false document and armed criminal association. Flávio was denounced as the author of the firearm shots that caused the death of Pastor Anderson.

In the same session, Lucas Cezar dos Santos de Souza, another son of Flordelis, was sentenced for triple qualified murder to nine years in prison in an initially closed regime. He was blamed for acquiring the weapon used in the pastor’s murder.

In April of this year, the Niterói Jury Court sentenced four other defendants: Adriano dos Santos Rodrigues, who is also Flordelis’ son, to four years, six months and 20 days of imprisonment in an initially semi-open regime for using an ideologically false document. and armed criminal association; former PM Marcos Siqueira Costa, to five years and 20 days of imprisonment in an initially closed regime, and his wife Andrea Santos Maia, to four years, three months and ten days of imprisonment in an initially semi-open regime for crimes of ideologically using documents false, twice, and armed criminal association;

Carlos Ubiraci Francisco da Silva, another son of Flordelis, was also sentenced in the session held in April, for the crime of armed criminal association, to two years, two months and 20 days of imprisonment in an initially semi-open regime. On April 28, however, the Court’s Criminal Executions Court granted Ubiraci parole.

🇧🇷