Flamengo title party takes crowd to downtown Rio

Thousands of Flamengo fans gathered in downtown Rio de Janeiro this morning (13) to celebrate the titles won by the club this year. The team from Rio became three-time champion of the Libertadores da América and four-time champion of the Copa do Brazil.

To receive the crowd, the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro closed Avenida Presidente Antônio Carlos and Avenida Primeiro de Março, where important points of the city are located, such as Praça XV, the Centro Cultural Banco do Brazil, the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Janeiro and the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj). Other roads in the surroundings were blocked so that fans could walk to the venue, and bus routes had to be changed.

The fans who attended, under strong sun, for the red-black party were able to accompany some of the idols of the title in an electric trio. One of them was striker Gabibol, one of the highlights of the squad that has won a series of important victories in recent years.

Wearing black and red, the flamenguistas sang as they did on game days and raised club and cheerleading flags. Some, more excited, even climbed poles and even the windows of the Court’s headquarters. The Alerj staircase, a point often used in demonstrations of various political currents, this time was taken over by fans who followed the passage of the electric trio.

Because of the space these avenues provide, the place is often used for the parade of carnival megablocos, such as Monobloco, which traditionally gathers hundreds of thousands of revelers on the Sunday after Carnival.

Flamengo’s party would be on October 30, the day after the Libertadores victory, but it was postponed so as not to impact the city’s movement on the day of the second round of elections. The prediction of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro is that the streets of the city center closed for the celebration can be closed until 14:00h.