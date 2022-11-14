Istanbul explosion leaves 6 dead, 53 injured

Six people were killed and 53 others were injured when an explosion ripped through a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul on Sunday, in an incident that President Tayyip Erdogan called an attack that “smells of terrorism”.

Ambulances rushed to the scene on crowded Istiklal Avenue, which was quickly cordoned off by police. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey’s largest city, was as crowded as ever at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

Video obtained by Reuters showed the moment of the explosion in the center of the avenue, sending debris into the air and leaving several people lying on the ground.

“Efforts to defeat Turkey and the Turkish people through terrorism will fail today as they failed yesterday and as they will fail again tomorrow,” Erdogan told a news conference.

“Our people can be sure that those responsible for the attack will be punished as they deserve,” he said, adding that early reports indicate that “a woman participated” in the attack.

“It would be wrong to say that this is without a doubt a terrorist attack, but the first facts and the initial information from my governor is that it smacks of terrorism,” he said.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the blast, but Istanbul and other Turkish cities have been targeted by Kurdish separatists, Islamist militants and other groups.

“When I heard the explosion, I was petrified, people froze, looking at each other. Then people started to run away. What else can be done?” said Mehmet Akus, 45, a restaurant worker in Istiklal.

“My relatives called me, they know I work in Istiklal. I reassured them,” he told Reuters.

A helicopter flew over the blast site and several ambulances were parked in the vicinity of Taksim Square.

The Kasimpasa police station said all teams were at the scene, but gave no further details.

Local media said the Istanbul attorney general’s office had launched an investigation into the blast.

If confirmed, it would be the first major bomb blast in Istanbul in several years.

In December 2016, two bomb attacks outside an Istanbul football stadium killed 38 and injured 155 in an attack claimed by an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

