G20: US president says not to seek conflict with China

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country would keep lines of communication open and not seek conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues during the G20 summit in Indonesia on Thursday. week.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet in person on Monday for the first time since Biden took office as bilateral relations languish at their worst level in decades.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters the meeting could last “a few hours”.

Biden, who landed on the island of Bali after meeting Southeast Asian and East Asian leaders in Cambodia, said the United States would “compete vigorously” with Beijing, while “ensuring that competition does not escalate into conflict.” .

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also arrived in Bali from Cambodia earlier on Sunday.

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout are expected to dominate discussions in Bali and at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Bangkok later in the week, along with climate commitments, food insecurity and tensions over the Taiwan Strait. , the South China Sea and North Korea.

Earlier, Lavrov accused the West of militarizing Southeast Asia to contain Chinese and Russian interests on a geostrategic battleground.

“The United States and its NATO allies are trying to dominate this space,” Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov is representing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summits and is expected to hear stinging rebukes from the G20 for the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation.

Ukraine is not a member of the G20, but was invited by host Indonesia as an observer. Its chairman, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will speak virtually at the meeting.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the G20 is not the forum for dealing with security issues and should instead focus on urgent global economic challenges.

Biden held a trilateral meeting with leaders of allies Japan and South Korea and said the three countries were “more aligned than ever” on North Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North’s recent provocations show the North Korean regime’s “anti-humanitarian nature“, adding that it has become more hostile and aggressive based on confidence in its capabilities. nuclear and missiles.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Pyongyang’s actions, which include a recent ballistic missile launch over Japan, were unprecedented.

“This trilateral summit is timely, considering that we are anticipating more provocations,” Kishida said.

