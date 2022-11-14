Festa do Flamengo has a rush and bombs during dispersion

The party that brought together hundreds of thousands of Flamengo fans between the morning and afternoon of today (13) ended with turmoil and running in the streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro. The red-blacks celebrated the titles in the Libertadores da América and in the Copa do Brazil in the presence of the club’s cast, which animated the fans of an electric trio.

Videos circulating on social media show that while there were still thousands of people around the trio, stun bombs and gas were used by security forces to disperse part of the fans, who were concentrated on Avenida Presidente Antonio Carlos, in the downtown area. of Rio known as Castelo.

The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police stated that military police officers from the Shock Police Battalion (BPChq), the Battalion Specialized in Policing in Stadiums (BEPE) and the Battalion of Special Rounds and Crowd Control (RECOM) had to contain confusion among Flamengo fans themselves.

During the riot, five police officers were injured and were taken to the Central Hospital of the Military Police. According to the corporation, public buildings were depredated, but the situation was considered stabilized around 4 pm. At least two men were taken to the 5th Police Station.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio reported that approximately 30 people were admitted to the emergency department of the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital this Sunday, with various injuries as a result of the event. So far, there are no serious cases.

Party

Before the confusion, the party scenes on Rua Primeiro de Março and Avenida Presidente Antonio Carlos resembled carnival megablocks that parade in the same space, reserved this Sunday for the celebration of Flamengo’s titles.

To receive the crowd, the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro blocked the two roads, where important points of the city are located, such as Praça XV, the Centro Cultural Banco do Brazil, the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Legislative Assembly of State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj). Other surrounding streets were blocked off so fans could walk to the venue, and bus routes had to be changed.

The fans attended under strong sun since the morning and were able to accompany the idols in an electric trio. One of them was striker Gabibol, one of the highlights of the squad that has won a series of important victories in recent years.

Wearing black and red, the flamenguistas sang as they did on game days and raised club and cheerleading flags. Some, more excited, even climbed poles and even the windows of the Court’s headquarters. The Alerj staircase, a point often used in demonstrations of various political currents, this time was taken over by fans who watched the Flamengo squad pass by.

*Article changed at 5:20 pm to include information.