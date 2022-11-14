Traditional communities and peoples is the theme of the writing of Enem 2022

The theme of the essay for the 2022 National High School Exam (Enem) is “Challenges for valuing traditional communities and peoples in Brazil”, as released by the Ministry of Education. The theme is valid for both versions of Enem: printed and computer.

Specialist in writing and master in indigenous literature from the University of Brasília (UnB), Professor Ana Clara Oliveira believes that this year’s theme follows the traditions of the Enem, with “a very strong social footprint” and dealing with a very specific focus: the traditional peoples and communities.

“More than being restricted to these peoples, the topic encompasses the challenges that the rest of society has to value them”, he told the Brazil Agency the teacher of the online writing course Corujando.

eternally contemporary

“As always, the Enem did very well in the thematic choice”, added the professor graduated in Letters from UnB. According to her, it is an “eternally contemporary” theme, but one that gains even more strength due to the current situation in the country – the struggle of indigenous and traditional peoples in defense of their lands and cultures – and also due to recent political changes, at a time when so many different visions of society confront each other.

“It is a contemporary topic at any time in the history of our country. It has always been and will continue to be more and more contemporary, especially with this recent appreciation [do tema, nacional e internacionalmente]🇧🇷 The academy has paid a lot of attention to the subject, and there are policies being announced aimed at valuing these peoples; so that the native languages ​​do not die and so that the communities are preserved”, he argued.

Social problem silenced

Master in Linguistics and founder of the writing course @lumaeponto, Professor Luma Dittrich was also not surprised by the topic. “It was exactly what we expected: a silenced social problem; a problem theme that follows the same trend of the last few years”, she told Brazil Agency🇧🇷

According to Luma, the level of difficulty is, in general, more related to the skills expected of the candidate than to the theme itself. “Enem does not expect the candidate to demonstrate knowledge on the subject, but the ability to read and reflect. Therefore, candidates who understood about the problem that is within the theme and argued by reflecting on it did well,” she said.

stereotypes

Professor Ana Clara listed some key arguments that can help in this argumentative dissertation. She warns about some pitfalls that can lower candidates’ scores, especially related to the use of stereotypes to refer to traditional peoples or communities.

“You can talk about reservations, protection laws, institutions formed to guarantee the protection of communities. The problem is that, unfortunately, the specific part of valuing these peoples is not addressed much for students in their academic routines. In the case of indigenous people, they are always seen as an entity of the past. In this sense, what is shown to students, since when they are still children, are stigmatized forms, with headdresses, painted cheeks and a little noise made by tapping the mouth, something that no one knows where it was taken from, but which became characteristic sounds to designate them. them,” he said.

arguments

“Unfortunately, these populations end up not being seen as people who wear clothes, study, work in everyday life and are inserted in civility. They are stigmatized and necessarily presented as that person in the forest, naked, performing rituals. It is a very distorted view that the population, in general, has and that the school perpetuates directly or indirectly. Not to mention the situations in which, in the school routine, indigenous culture is presented in a generalized way, as if everyone were the same, and, sometimes, romanticized”, he added, amid suggestions on how to work on the topic.

Online writing course teacher Save me!Filipe Vuaden said that, as it opens up possibilities for approaching different peoples and traditional communities, this year’s Enem theme opens up a wide range of arguments.

“In terms of difficulty, it is a very accessible topic because it opens the possibility for the candidate to target different peoples or traditional communities, such as riverside people, quilombolas, pantaneiros, caipiras, sertanejos, which expands the possibilities for the candidate to have some reference to mobilize the text”, he said, recalling that the media has widely reported indigenous peoples because they are targets of conflicts with farmers, loggers and land grabbers.

Intervention proposal

“There is a lot to remember at the time of the test and to take it to the text, but having as main strategy the mastery of test assessment skills. It is necessary to be aware that, at some point in the text, it is essential to refer to another area of ​​knowledge or discipline, in order to help support the argumentation”, he said.

Vuaden adds that it is also advisable to present a “good intervention proposal for the approach that was given to the problem”. “In this case, as we think of challenges to value these peoples and communities, the candidate has to think of a way to value or overcome these challenges. You can also use historical information, because since the period of Brazilian colonization, traditional peoples have been facing problems to keep their cultures and traditions alive”.

butterfly and moths

Among the intervention proposals, Professor Ana Clara highlights the search for representation in the political environment. “This is a vital issue, since the lack of representation is quite explicit not only in politics, but also in soap operas and books. Without representation, a butterfly surrounded by moths will continue to be a moth, as a poet I love, Rupi Kaur, said,” argued the Corujando teacher.

Skills

According to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), the text presented should, as a rule, be argumentative. That is, the ideas defended need to be supported by reasoned explanations and arguments on the subject. For that, a problem situation is presented, in addition to motivating texts, from which the concepts must be developed, in up to 30 lines.

“The essays are evaluated according to five competences. The grade can reach 1,000 points. On the other hand, there are criteria that give a zero grade, such as avoidance of the topic, total length of up to seven lines, a passage deliberately disconnected from the proposed topic, non-compliance with the dissertation-argumentative structure and disrespect for the seriousness of the exam. the institute.

*Article changed at 19:05 to correct typos and other adjustments to the text.