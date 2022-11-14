Check out the special program Cau no Enem

Check out the special Fell in the Enemwhich addressed the main issues addressed in this Sunday’s evaluation (13).

For the eighth year in a row, vehicles from Brazil Communication Company (EBC) broadcast the multiplatform program. The production could be followed on the small screen by TV Brazilin the social networks of the channel, in the Radio MEC AMat National AM Radio and OC and not site gives Brazil Agency🇧🇷 The content was also transmitted by the affiliates that make up the National Public Communication Network (RNCP).

Look:

Special

O Fell in the Enem it has the presence of teachers in the studio and the live entry of reporters with news and interviews. Experts comment, analyze and explain the relevant topics covered in each exam and detail exam items. In the second stage of Enem, next Sunday (20), EBC vehicles will also broadcast the special production.

enem 2022

This Sunday (13), candidates enrolled in the National High School Exam (Enem) solved 45 questions in human sciences and their technologies that involve knowledge of history, geography and sociology.





The students also took the exam of languages, codes and their technologies. There were 40 questions in Portuguese and five in English or Spanish. Participants also wrote an essay. In all, it took five and a half hours to deliver the answer card.

Next Sunday (20), the tests will be in mathematics, with 45 questions, and in natural sciences, also with 45 questions, covering subjects such as physics, chemistry and biology. The duration of the second test is five hours.

Enem Questions Platform

THE EBC also offers a system that gathers the tests applied in Enem since 2009. The free Enem Questions platform allows students to test their knowledge.

Interested parties can choose different areas of knowledge to assess the results of their studies. The bank selects questions at random so that the student can solve them. The page seeks to help candidates by facilitating access and familiarizing them with the latest assessment approaches.

The platform records which questions the student has already answered and creates a personalized test with each access. The information provided when completing the user registration is not passed on to third parties by EBC, in accordance with the privacy policy.