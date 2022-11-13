BrazilBrazil

Cuba accepts US deportation flights

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights transporting Cubans captured at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. sources told Reuters, giving U.S. officials a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cubans crossing the border.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has about a dozen Cubans in custody who failed an initial asylum screening at the border, officials said, requesting anonymity to discuss the diplomatic situation. The US agency is waiting until it has enough Cuban deportees to fill a plane before sending one to Havana.

A third source familiar with the matter said there was no new formal agreement for scheduled deportation flights, but that Cuba had agreed to accept occasional groups of deportees.

Regular deportations of Cubans have come to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic, although the United States continues to deport small numbers of Cubans through commercial airlines, another US official told Reuters.

The US State Department, the White House and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cemaden creates new landslide risk analysis tool

48 mins ago

Enem: Students should not trade sleep for studies, says expert

1 hour ago

Resumption of concreting marks resumption of works at Angra 3

2 hours ago

Operation with 70,000 professionals will ensure Enem’s safety

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.