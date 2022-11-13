Cemaden creates new landslide risk analysis tool

The National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden) has developed a new operational tool to assess the risk of landslides throughout Brazil. Linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations, the center is the federal agency responsible for monitoring and alerting public authorities and the population in general about the imminent danger of natural disasters.

The new computer system developed by the General Coordination of Operation and Modeling at Cemaden is still being used internally, but its results will soon be made available to representatives of the entities that make up the National Civil Defense and Protection System and others. institutions involved in the planning, articulation and coordination of risk and disaster management actions in the national territory.

According to Cemaden, the tool is capable of analyzing data and information from different meteorological models and observational data that, combined, indicate the degree of risk (low, moderate, high, very high) of landslides at a regional level, throughout the Brazilian territory, in addition to pointing out, up to 72 hours in advance, the probability of eventual landslides being punctual, sparse or generalized.

Also according to Cemaden, tests carried out in the last two summers (2020/2021 and 2021/2022) showed that, by standardizing the analysis of multiple meteorological and environmental parameters, the new computer system makes the bulletins that the center publishes daily more accurate. and that serve as a reference for decision-making by various bodies and institutions.

“Over the last three years, the daily results provided by the tool have been tested, comparing the predictions with a vast database of landslide occurrences, which allowed for the calibration [da nova ferramenta]🇧🇷 The results indicate an increase in the detection rate of landslide occurrences, in addition to increasing the chance of a correct alert issued, when compared to the previous situation”, guaranteed Cemaden, in a note.