Resumption of concreting marks resumption of works at Angra 3

Eletronuclear restarted yesterday (11) the concreting process of the Angra 3 reactor building. The work marks the resumption of the plant’s civil works, which had been paralyzed since 2015.

Angra 3 will be the third nuclear power plant located in Angra dos Reis (RJ). The unit’s construction stages include civil works, electromechanical assembly, commissioning of equipment and systems and operational tests. Like Angra 2, it will use technology of German origin developed by Siemens/KWU, currently owned by the French company Framatome.

The construction of the plant began in 1984 and suffered several interruptions due to economic restrictions. In 2015, when it recorded 65% progress, it was stopped for the last time due to complaints of embezzlement of resources.

To resume work, the Angra 3 Critical Path Acceleration Plan was created. In the current stage, in addition to completing the civil works, the closing of the steel sphere that is inside the reactor building and the installation of important equipment, such as the used fuel pool, the polar bridge and the semi-gantry crane.

The plant will have the capacity to generate 12 million megawatt-hours per year. According to Eletronuclear, this energy is capable of meeting residential consumption in the North region or almost the entire Midwest.

Last year, several preliminary stages were carried out, including the conclusion of the bidding process for contracting the works to resume the civil works and a part of the electromechanical assembly. According to the financial statements of Eletrobras, then the controller of Eletronuclear, investments in Angra 3 totaled R$ 1.24 billion in 2021.

Although the privatization of Eletrobras was concluded in 2022, Eletronuclear was part of a group of subsidiaries maintained under the control of the State. They were integrated into a new state-owned company, Empresa Brazileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBpar), which began to lead the resumption of the Angra 3 works.

Preparations for the resumption of concreting began in February this year with the signing of a contract with the Agis consortium, made up of the companies Ferreira Guedes, Matricial and ADtranz. In recent months, the construction site has been prepared.

“It is worth noting that the quality of the concrete, both the aggregate elements themselves, such as sand, stone, water, cement, etc., and their proportion in the final mixture, the so-called trace, are subject to rigorous technical evaluation”, he informs in notes Eletrobras, emphasizing the need for field and laboratory tests. The National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN), a regulatory and supervisory body for the Brazilian nuclear sector, also monitors the process.