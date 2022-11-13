Operation with 70,000 professionals will ensure Enem’s safety

With almost 3.4 million subscribers, the 2022 edition of the National High School Exam (Enem) will have a record security scheme. More than 70 thousand professionals from federal and state agencies will monitor occurrences and prevent leaks under the coordination of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP).

The work will be supervised by the Ministry’s Integrated Center for National Command and Control, in Brasília. In addition to acting during the application of tests, to avoid glues and leaks, the agents will work on the logistics that precede the event, monitoring the departure of tests from the printer, the escort of pouches, distribution routes and storage locations.

The integrated action involves the following bodies: National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Federal Police (PF), Federal Highway Police (PRF), Ministry of Defense (MD), Brazilian Post and Telegraph Company (ECT) , Public Security Departments – Military and Civil Police, Fire Department, Civil Defense and Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) – Municipal Guards, energy, water and telephone concessionaires and the test applicator consortium.

Each body will act within its legal attribution. The Secretariat of Integrated Operations (Seopi), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, will be responsible for promoting the integration of institutions participating in national or regional operations. In the states, the monitoring of Operation Enem 2022 will be carried out by the State Integrated Command and Control Centers (CICCEs) or similar.

This year, 3,396,632 students signed up for the Enem. The exam assesses the performance of high school students and provides access to higher education and student funding and support programs. Of the total number of subscribers, 3,331,566 will take the printed test and 65,066 the digital version, available since 2021. The application of the printed test takes place this Sunday (13) and next Sunday (20), in 1,747 municipalities.

On January 10 and 11, 2023, the Enem will be applied to 72,191 candidates deprived of their liberty. For this audience, the tests have the same level of difficulty as the regular Enem. The application takes place within prisons and socio-educational units indicated by the respective prison and socio-educational administration bodies of each unit of the Federation.