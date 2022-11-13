São Paulo will vaccinate 6-month-old babies with comorbidities against covid-19

The capital of São Paulo will start next Thursday (17) to vaccinate children with comorbidities (immunosuppressed and with permanent disability) from six months to under three years old. Vaccination also includes indigenous people in this age group. The information was published today (12) by the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo.

The so-called Pfizer Baby (wine colored lid) will be applied, which is the only vaccine currently authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for this age group. The capital has already received 34,840 doses of the pediatric immunizer.

According to the secretary, the vaccination schedule will be three doses. The second dose should be given four weeks (28 days) after the first. The third can be given eight weeks (56 days) after the second dose.

To be able to vaccinate children, parents or guardians need to present proof, such as prescriptions, reports or other documents that attest to the minors’ comorbidities. The documents must contain, in addition to the child’s identification, the doctor’s stamp with the respective registration number at the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM), and be within the validity of two years of issuance.

Vaccination will take place at Basic Health Units (UBSs), from Monday to Friday (from 7 am to 7 pm), and on Saturdays, at integrated UBSs, also from 7 am to 7 pm. If there are remaining doses of the vaccine, the other children of the age group, without comorbidities, can take the immunizing agent, as long as they live in the region.

According to the secretariat, Pfizer Baby against covid-19 can be administered simultaneously with the other vaccines in the National Vaccination Calendar for this public.