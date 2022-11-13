Campus Party free area attracts children and teenagers

On its first day of operation, the free area of ​​the 14th edition of Campus Party Brazil, which is being held at the Anhembi Exhibition Pavilion, in the North Zone of São Paulo, attracted children and young people. This Saturday morning (12), two spaces in the free area attracted more attention from this audience: the drone and robot arenas.

The traditional robot arena is bringing together more than 800 competitors in this edition, who participate in disputes in six different categories: Big Combat, Insect Combat, Robot Hockey, Line Follower and Sumo. In the drone Arena, competition is on account of the drone race and futdrone, a kind of football game with drones.

“I like robots and I want to see them fight. This is the first time I come [na Campus Party]🇧🇷 I also wanted to fly a drone and see their race”, said Matheus Tavares, 10 years old, who was at the fair for the first time.

In addition to the robot and drone arena, the free area of ​​the fair, also called Open Campus, offers, among other attractions, Campus Play, Truck Maker, Compus Kids, Expo Arte Visual 3D, Fábrica de Empreendedores, Greek Orchestra, and an area for simulators.

“Open Campus aims to bring interactivity and house a growing audience, creating the opportunity for many people to experience the Campus Party universe. In this space we bring activities that attract children, adolescents, parents and educators. The expectation is that visitors will feel impacted by learning and knowing even more about the various aspects of technology”, highlighted the CEO of Campus Party Brazil, Tonico Novaes.

The Open Campus is open and free to the public and runs from this Saturday (12) to Monday (14), from 10 am to 8 pm, and on Tuesday (15), from 9 am to 5 pm, at the Anhembi exhibition pavilion, in São Paulo.