Rio Innovation Week estimates generation of BRL 1 billion in new business

The second edition of Rio Innovation Week should contribute to the movement of R$ 1 billion between deals signed during the event and others in progress, according to a balance released by the organizers. Over four days, around 125,000 people circulated through Pier Mauá, in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

The event, which ended yesterday (11), aims to prepare participants for the future and the impacts of technology in the transformation of business, sports and society. The program included more than 900 lectures, distributed in 27 conferences. In addition, 200 exhibitors presented their innovation and technology work.

One of the most awaited appearances, the American filmmaker Spike Lee participated yesterday (11) in the panel “The Power of Creativity”. He talked about his professional experience and the creative process. The racial issue, a central element in his filmography, also entered the agenda.

Among other international names, the English musician Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden, was also present throughout the event; American engineer Aaron Ross, author of the bestselling Predictable Income; and American Steve Forbes, president and editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine. The relationship between sport and innovation was discussed by Brazilian athletes Rebeca Andrade and Isaquias Queiroz, both Olympic champions.

The second edition also gave visibility to new segments, such as LawTech, which reflects the growth of new technologies and solutions in the field of Law. The impacts of streaming, cryptocurrency, creative economy and clean energy were other topics that mobilized the attention of participants. A third edition is already planned for the second half of 2023.