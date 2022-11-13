BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Rio government receives first vaccines for babies

The State Department of Health (SES-RJ) confirmed the receipt of 76,000 doses of the vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory aimed at combating covid-19 in the age group that includes babies from 6 months and children under three years old. The immunizers arrived yesterday afternoon (11). The distribution to the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro has already begun. This first batch should be intended for babies and children with comorbidities.

The arrival of the vaccine to the municipalities occurs almost two months after the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which approved the immunizer on September 16. The first batch purchased by the Ministry of Health arrived just over two weeks ago.

The “baby” version of Pfizer’s immunizer has a wine colored cap. The vaccination schedule consists of three doses. After the first dose, wait four weeks for the second dose, and then another eight weeks for the third.

Neither Anvisa nor the manufacturer imposed restrictions on the application of these doses. The decision to initially vaccinate only babies and children with comorbidities is up to the Ministry of Health. According to the folder, the discussion on the expansion of the public was submitted to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), which will evaluate the issue.

For the time being, those vaccinated must have a medical diagnosis of diabetes, lung disease, hypertension, kidney disease, neurological diseases, hemoglobinopathies, down syndrome or cardiovascular diseases, among other illnesses. According to the Ministry of Health, doses can be administered simultaneously with other vaccines in the vaccination schedule.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

