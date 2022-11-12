Federal Police will investigate the conduct of the director general of the PRF

At the request of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Federal Police (PF) launched an investigation to investigate the conduct of the director general of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Silvinei Vasques, in the face of road blocks by protesters who do not accept the result. of this year’s presidential elections.

Due to the delay with which the PRF began to curb blockades and the dissemination of several videos in which federal highway police officers appear guiding protesters to act in a way that they are not targets of police action, even if maintaining the blockades, Vasques is suspected of malfeasance.

Provided in the Penal Code, prevarication is the crime committed by a public official by unduly delaying the execution of a law or judicial determination, or simply failing to comply with them, to satisfy personal interests or their own will. The Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of 3 months to 1 year for confirmed cases, in addition to a fine.

Also at the request of the MPF, the Federal Police will investigate the legality of the PRF’s conduct by installing, on the day of the second round of the general elections, roadblocks that, in order to inspect possible irregularities in vehicles, prevented several voters from reaching their places of vote.

According to the MPF, if it is proved that the blocking of vehicles that the PRF carried out in the absence of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), by decision of Vasques, unjustifiably harmed the right to vote of citizens stopped at police barriers, Silvinei could also be held accountable for the practice. criminal of political violence.

When consulted by Agência Brazil, the PRF has not yet commented on the opening of the investigation. The agency also did not get direct contact with Vasques.

At the beginning of last week, the PRF board denied having omitted itself and allowed people dissatisfied with the electoral defeat of the reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to partially interrupt or completely block vehicle traffic on several highways in the country.

At the time, PRF directors – with the exception of Vasques, who did not participate in the press conference – said they were “surprised” by the speed with which the protests spread. According to them, the first ban was registered in Mato Grosso do Sul, around 9:15 pm on Sunday (30) – about 1.5 hours after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) announced that presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) was mathematically elected. After just 4 hours, the PRF already registered 134 interdictions, blockades and points of concentration of protesters on different highways.

The day after the election, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the PRF and the military police of the states to act to unblock the highways, guaranteeing the free transit of vehicles. For the minister, the stoppages against the electoral result “distort the constitutional right of assembly”.