Research points to Brazilian team as favorite to win World Cup

Brazil are favorites to win the World Cup for the sixth time in the tournament that starts on November 20 in Qatar, says a Reuters poll that last successfully predicted the champions in 2010.

The global survey with 135 market analysts who follow football around the world aligns with the bookmakers and states that Brazil will win the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Almost half of respondents expect Brazil to win, while 30% are evenly split between France and Argentina. Germany, England and Belgium also had high scores.

“Brazil have a big chance this time because of the depth and variation in their attack, along with Casemiro’s experience. [no meio-campo] and Thiago Silva on defense,” said Garima Kapoor, economist at Elara Capital.

The talent of the Brazilian squad was highlighted in the survey results, with names like Neymar and Vinicius Jr, who had a brilliant start to the season at their clubs, along with the goalkeeper duo Alisson and Ederson also in high performance.

“We assign a 17% probability that Brazil will win the tournament, which translates to 1-to-5 odds,” wrote Fitch Solutions EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) head of risk Peter Dixon.

Dixon placed Germany in second place with 11% (1 out of 8) and France in third with 8% (1 out of 11).

EA Sports, creator of the FIFA game franchise and which correctly predicted the winners of the last three World Cups by simulating all 64 matches in its game, said that Argentina will win the tournament.

Nearly 50% of the survey responses came from Europe, followed by North America and Asia with around 15% each. South American forecasts represented just over 10% and the rest were from Africa, Australia or New Zealand.

Spain’s victory at the 2010 tournament in South Africa was the last correctly predicted by the Reuters poll. Economists did not predict Italy’s fourth title in 2006 or the last two won by Germany and France.

Almost half of respondents are divided between predicting that Lionel Messi or Neymar, teammates at PSG (France), win the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player in the tournament. The Argentine star won for the last time eight years ago in the edition held in Brazil.

Another PSG athlete, Kylian Mbappé, was named as the most likely top scorer at the World Cup and, therefore, winner of the Golden Shoe award.

