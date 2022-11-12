PEC of the transition team will only deal with Bolsa Família resources

The PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, coordinator of Political Articulation of the transition, said today (11) that the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that will be presented by the team of the new government will only deal with resources for Bolsa Família, currently Auxílio Brazil . This Friday, the political council of the transitional government met for the first time at the Centro Cultural do Banco do Brazil (CCBB), in Brasília.

According to Gleisi, it is important to deliver to the population what was contracted during the electoral period, such as the Bolsa Família of R$ 600, the readjustment of the minimum wage and the reinforcement of the Popular Pharmacy program. “These proposals were presented by the two candidacies that competed for the Presidency of the Republic. So, we can say, with great tranquility, that 100% of the voters who voted for President of the Republic voted for that. So it is an obligation, a responsibility that we have,” he said.

The PEC aims to remove the entire social program from the federal government’s spending cap. If the proposal is approved, BRL 105 billion will be removed from the ceiling provided for in the 2023 Budget to maintain the minimum amount of BRL 400 for the current Aid Brazil. Other resources will guarantee the increase of the minimum amount to R$ 600 and the payment of an additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old.

“The agreement between the parties that make up our council is that the Bolsa Família PEC, making the value exceptional, is essential to meet these demands,” said Gleisi. “I’m sure [de] that Congress will have goodwill [para aprovar a medida]”, he added.

According to the deputy (PT-PR), other issues, such as the readjustment of the minimum wage, will be discussed within the budget, with the reallocation of expenses.

The political council should meet again on Thursday (17). The PT, PSB, Solidariedade, PV, PSOL, PCdoB, Rede, Agir, Pros, Avante, PDT, PSD, MDB and Cidadania parties are part of the group. At this Friday’s meeting, only the MDB representative, Senator Renan Calheiros (AL), was not present, as he already had another appointment scheduled.

The PT president commented on the reactions of the financial market to yesterday’s speech (10th) by the president-elect. B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, registered a fall after Lula spoke about fiscal responsibility. “I think it was a speculative move. The market doesn’t have to worry, it knows who Lula is, it knows how he works with public accounts,” said Gleisi. “Fiscal and social responsibility must have the same vision of responsibility on our part,” she said.

Final report

By December 10th, the transition team must publish the final report with the diagnoses carried out in the period. It should contain information such as the structure and organization of the government, main problems, contracts in progress and emergency measures that must be taken at the beginning of the next government.

In total, 31 thematic groups will carry out the diagnosis. The names that have already been announced are: Social Assistance (André Quintão, Márcia Lopes, Simone Tebet, Tereza Campello); Communications (Alessandra Orofino, César Alvarez, Jorge Bittar, Paulo Bernardo); Human rights (Emídio de Souza, Luiz Alberto Melchetti, Janaína Barbosa de Oliveira, Maria do Rosário, Maria Victoria Benevides, Silvio Almeida, Rubens Linhares Mendonça Lopes); Economics (André Lara Resende, Guilherme Mello, Nelson Barbosa, Persio Arida); Racial equality (Douglas Belchior, Givânia Maria Silva, Ieda Leal, Martvs das Chagas, Nilma Lino Gomes, Preta Ferreira, Thiago Tobias); Industry, commerce and services (Germano Rigotto, Jackson Schneider, Marcelo Ramos, Rafael Lucchesi / Specific group for micro and small companies: André Ceciliano, Paulo Feldman, Paulo Okamoto, Tatiana Conceição Valente); Women (Anielle Franco, Aparecida Gonçalves, Eleonora Menicucci, Maria Helena Guarezi, Roberta Eugênio, Roseli Faria); and Planning, budgeting and management (Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda, Enio Verri, Esther Duek, Guido Mantega).