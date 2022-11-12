BrazilBrazil

Messi tops Argentina’s World Cup squad

Lionel Messi leads the 26-man squad announced this Friday (11) by the Argentina squad for the World Cup in Qatar, in an unsurprising list that included Paulo Dybala despite concerns about recent injuries.

“They are proud to be called up and to wear this shirt, we hope you as fans are too. All together”, said coach Lionel Scaloni in a video through which he released the squad list.

Messi, who at the age of 35 will compete in his fifth World Cup, will be joined by former national team partners such as Ángel Di María and Nicolás Otamendi, as well as a renewed team that won the Copa America again for Argentina after 28 years.

Scaloni confirmed Dybala among the squad, despite the Roma (Italy) striker not having officially returned after the serious muscle injury suffered a month ago in a match against Lecce (Italy) in the Serie A.

Argentina will debut in the group stage of the World Cup on November 22 against Saudi Arabia, four days later they will face Mexico and end their participation on the 30th against Poland.

List of invitees:

goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) and Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Enzo Fernández (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla) and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton).

Attackers: Paulo Dybala (Rome), Lionel Messi (PSG), Ángel Di María (Juventus), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

