Women’s team wins unprecedented world title in sitting volleyball

The women’s sitting volleyball team won, this Friday (11) in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the unprecedented world title of the modality. In the decision, the Brazilians beat Canada by 3 sets to 2 (with partials of 25/23, 18/25, 21/25, 25/17 and 15/6) after an hour and 55 minutes of departure. In addition, they guaranteed a spot in the Paris Paralympics (France) in 2024.

🏆2022 WPV Sitting Volleyball World Championships – The Finals🏆 Congratulations! BRA 🇺🇸 are champions in #Sarajevo2022 and have now qualified for the #Paris2024 Paralympics after a thrilling tiebreak win 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-6) over CAN 🇨🇦 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/n27QUhYyyH — World ParaVolley (@ParaVolley) November 11, 2022

It was the first time that the women’s team, bronze medalist in the last two editions of the Paralympic Games, was on the podium in a World Cup. On the way to the final, Brazil defeated Germany (3-0), Italy (3-1), Finland (3-0), Ukraine (3-0) and the United States (3-0). The duel with the North Americans, in the semifinal, tasted like a rematch, as they had lost in two Paralympic semifinals and two Parapan American Games finals.

The team traveled to Sarajevo with the base of the last two Paralympics, mainly with remnants of the team that was in Tokyo (Japan), in 2021. The coach, however, was another, Fernando Guimarães, who commanded the team for the first time in a tournament . He is the brother of José Roberto Guimarães, a three-time Olympic volleyball champion and currently in charge of the “conventional” women’s team.

“We are very united, I think that gave us strength. The team was very confident. We took the cross of keys very difficult, we faced the United States in the semifinals, with a historic victory. Our team was better prepared, with more experienced athletes, a new coach and a bench that can change very well. This gold medal and the spot for Brazil in Paris 2024 is a dream”, celebrated athlete Luiza Fiorese in a press release.

Also this Friday, also in the Bosnian capital, the men’s team secured bronze at the World Cup by beating Egypt by 3 sets to 1 (25/21, 20/25, 25/23, 26/24), in the dispute for third place. The team, also managed by Fernando, who took over after the Tokyo Games, repeated the campaign of the previous edition, in Arnhem (Holland), four years ago. It was the third medal obtained by the Brazilians, who, in 2014, took silver in Elblag (Poland).

🏆2022 WPV Sitting Volleyball World Championships – The Finals🏆 Bronze Medal – Men Results BRA 🇺🇸 are bronze🥉medallists after winning 3-1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24) over EGY 🇪🇬 Photoshttps://t.co/dU67gzoHul Livestreamhttps://t.co/QHdHSYt15a#Sarajevo2022 pic.twitter.com/2uE7vWbDle — World ParaVolley (@ParaVolley) November 11, 2022

Brazil‘s campaign in the Men’s World Cup had victories over Poland (3-0), Germany (3-2), Canada (3-0), Rwanda (3-0) and Ukraine (3-0). In the semifinal, the national team could not resist the favorite Iran, current two-time Paralympic champion, losing 3-0. The team will have to seek a spot for the Paris Games, in 2024, at Parapan de Santiago (Chile), next year. . The champion goes straight to the Games, while the second best campaign will play an international repechage.

* Text updated at 4:19 pm with the addition of Luiza Fiorese’s statement.